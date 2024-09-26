Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 42,479 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 600.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NWE opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

