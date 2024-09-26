DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

