Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

