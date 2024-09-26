Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $728,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth $1,836,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 62.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,369,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QID stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

