Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $12,255,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Relx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

