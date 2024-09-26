AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $133,330,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in AerCap by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after buying an additional 279,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $76,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.