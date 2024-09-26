Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 149.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.40.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

