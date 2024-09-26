Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

