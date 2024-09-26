Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 89.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ASX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

