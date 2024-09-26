Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,172,757 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

