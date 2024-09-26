Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $54,283,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.2 %

KD stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

