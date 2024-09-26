Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,773.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,738.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,182.79.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

