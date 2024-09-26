Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,226,889 shares of company stock valued at $830,973,724 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

