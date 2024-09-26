Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,202,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Haleon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.