Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 93,818 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of BILL worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $59,341,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $49,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 14,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

