Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 61,243 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,243 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 541.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 350,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

