Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

