Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at $25,102,786.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,102,786.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588 in the last three months.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

