Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $157.18 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.