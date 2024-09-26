Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.