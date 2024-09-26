Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 386 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

