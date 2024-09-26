Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 24,081 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,746,354.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,929.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,999 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

