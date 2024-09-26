Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,876 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

