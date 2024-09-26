Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 1,346,258 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 258,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

