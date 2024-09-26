Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

