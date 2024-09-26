Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SPXC opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

