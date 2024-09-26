37,421 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,421 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.