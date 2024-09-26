Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 53.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genpact by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of G stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

