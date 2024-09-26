Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Post by 133.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

