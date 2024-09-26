Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,699,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.