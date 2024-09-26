Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,699,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Silicon Laboratories Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.