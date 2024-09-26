Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $26,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

