Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $717,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.