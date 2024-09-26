Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,120,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

