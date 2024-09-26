Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $755,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

