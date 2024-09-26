Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Andrew Alford Sells 3,175 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.