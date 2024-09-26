Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

