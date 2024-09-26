FirstEnergy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $44.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
