ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. ASX has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

