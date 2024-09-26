Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 1,522.6% in September

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 1,522.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
