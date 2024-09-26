Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
