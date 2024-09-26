ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $479,129.94 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

