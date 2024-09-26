CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 5,500 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,321,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

