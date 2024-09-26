CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,178 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

