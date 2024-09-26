Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.90

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 506 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($10.38). The firm has a market cap of £231.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.05.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

