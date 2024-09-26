Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.90

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Andrews Sykes Group stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 506 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($10.38). The firm has a market cap of £231.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.05.
About Andrews Sykes Group
