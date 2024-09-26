Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.90 Per Share

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

Shares of Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 417.18 ($5.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,336.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Avingtrans has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444 ($5.95).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,820.57). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

