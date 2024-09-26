Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0010

Walken (WLKN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Walken has a market capitalization of $981,304.01 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,556,459 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

