Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 1,244.4% in September

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,244.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.