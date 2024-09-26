Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 1,244.4% in September

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,244.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
About Ørsted A/S
