Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,730.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

