Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,730.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.