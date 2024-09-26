Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 171,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

