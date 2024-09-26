InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Director Kenneth D. Eichenbaum Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Eichenbaum acquired 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 million, a P/E ratio of -593,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

